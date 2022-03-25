Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $142.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,036. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

