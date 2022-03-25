Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.38 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

