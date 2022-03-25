Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.