Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after acquiring an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.56 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

