Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.03.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

