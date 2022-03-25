Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,238 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.