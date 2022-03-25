Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,359 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PEAK opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

