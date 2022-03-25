Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,451 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

