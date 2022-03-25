H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

