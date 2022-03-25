Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.06) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 252.06 ($3.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.82).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

