HaloDAO Reaches Market Cap of $113,569.57 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $113,569.57 and approximately $6,015.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.55 or 0.07073753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,116.98 or 1.00230650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044200 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

