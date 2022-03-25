Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 92 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Shares of MANH traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.09 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

