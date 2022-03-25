Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 22,443 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2,720.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 94.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $321.14. 1,321,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,251. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.85. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

