Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,349. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

