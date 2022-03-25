Hancock Whitney Corp Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 61,850,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,184,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

