Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.86 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,578. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.