Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.84 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

