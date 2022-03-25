Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

