Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $124.95. 2,761,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,973. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

