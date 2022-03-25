Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,215 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 2,937,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,765. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

