Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 23,860 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.69. The stock had a trading volume of 369,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.47. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.