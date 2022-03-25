Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.