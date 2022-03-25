HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Sells $719,000.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HONE opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 256,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

