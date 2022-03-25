Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $460.20

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460.20 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 460 ($6.06), with a volume of 876391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450.80 ($5.93).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 375.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

