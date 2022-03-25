Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

About Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

