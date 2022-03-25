Harbour Energy plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Harbour Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

