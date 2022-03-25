Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.14.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$28.18 and a one year high of C$49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

