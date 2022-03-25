HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 142,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

