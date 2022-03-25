HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 142,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
