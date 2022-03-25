Head-To-Head Comparison: Acme United (NYSE:ACU) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A 8.73% 2.40% Acme United 7.50% 19.00% 9.85%

87.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Acme United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hillman Solutions and Acme United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 50.73%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Acme United.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Acme United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.43 billion 1.40 -$38.33 million N/A N/A Acme United $182.09 million 0.67 $13.66 million $3.44 9.93

Acme United has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillman Solutions.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.