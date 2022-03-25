Healius Limited (HLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Healius Limited (ASX:HLSGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.03.

About Healius (Get Rating)

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

See Also

Dividend History for Healius (ASX:HLS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.