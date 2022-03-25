Healius Limited (HLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.03.
About Healius (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.