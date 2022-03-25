Healius Limited (HLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Healius

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

