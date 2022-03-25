Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 403,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,086. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after acquiring an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 102,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 470,597 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.