Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Head to Head Survey

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 78.68 -$32.55 million ($3.75) -4.41 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 1.38 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.52%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,146.20% -115.40% -102.37% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Healthcare Triangle (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.