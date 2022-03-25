Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.53

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $4.88. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 86,248 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 21,609 shares of company stock valued at $139,772 over the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.