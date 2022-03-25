Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.90

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 290.03 ($3.82) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.50 ($4.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 22,324 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £65,632.56 ($86,404.11). Also, insider Nicholas George purchased 22,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £60,280 ($79,357.56).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.