Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,000 Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $47.67 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $615.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coastal Financial has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

