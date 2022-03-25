Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

