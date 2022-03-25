Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,280. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

LEU opened at $36.84 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $530.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

