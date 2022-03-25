Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

