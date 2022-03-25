Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $4.74 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

