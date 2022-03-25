Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

