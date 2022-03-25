Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 140.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.