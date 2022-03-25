Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,852 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 12.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LE opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

