Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $154.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
NYSE:HLT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
