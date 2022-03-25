Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $154.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

