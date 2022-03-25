HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Buys $28,230.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HQI opened at $19.19 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $264.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.82.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

