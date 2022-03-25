HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Buys $28,230.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HQI opened at $19.19 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $264.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.82.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HireQuest (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireQuest (HQI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.