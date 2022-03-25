HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.60 million.HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

HireRight stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 480,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,864. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

