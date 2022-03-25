Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.46. 1,833,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

