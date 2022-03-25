Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 825 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.34 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

