Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 351,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $330,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

