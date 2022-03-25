HomeServe’s (HSV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price objective on the stock.

HSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.27) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 893.50 ($11.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 826.59. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

